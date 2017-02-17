Steve Harvey Teams with Green Dot, Shares Tax Tips [EUR EXCLUSIVE] from EURweb on Vimeo.

*Steve Harvey has teamed with Green Dot for a brand campaign that aims to make your life easier and get the most out of your money.

Harvey, who is a comedian, television host, radio personality, actor and author, now serves as a celebrity spokesperson for Green Dot prepaid MasterCard and Visa cards — an alternative financial service that helps get money to people faster than traditional refund routes and scores them extra cash too!

Last year he inked a multiyear marketing partnership with Green Dot, which has been a sponsor of Harvey’s top-rated daytime syndicated talk show since 2013. The company is also featured in “Family Feud,” the long-running game show hosted by Harvey.

EUR/Electronic Urban Report chatted with Mr. Harvey via satellite from Los Angeles about tax season and how to prevent tax refund delays. Living paycheck to paycheck is a struggle he identifies with, having spent several years living in his car while trying to make it as a comedian. So, he knows timing is everything.

Check out the clip above of Mr. Harvey sharing his #1 tax tip, and check out the clip below of the one “Jump” he says everyone should make in 2017. He also shares the biggest challenge he faced with his own taxes when he was an up and coming comedian.

Steve recently released a book titled, “Jump,” watch below as she shares the ONE jump everyone should make in 2017:

Steve Harvey On The ONE ‘Jump’ Everyone Should Make This Year from EURweb on Vimeo.

Stave is set to host a new competition series titled “Funderdome,” which he said is slated to air this spring. Mr. Harvey told us that, “It’ll be on ABC. It’s a Primetime show. It’s going to be a huge hit. I’m going to give people all around this country money to start their new businesses, their dreams, their inventions.”

In the clip below, Steve talks about the biggest challenge he faced when it came to his own taxes during the years he was an up and coming comedian:

Steve Harvey Talks Biggest Challenge He Faced During Tax Season from EURweb on Vimeo.