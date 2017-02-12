

*The highly anticipated Prince tribute went down Sunday night at the 2017 Grammys as The Time and Bruno Mars did their thing to honor the late icon.

As part of the tribute, Morris Day and The Time covered “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” written by Prince and several members of the audience couldn’t help themselves and joined in on the dance the song inspired. If you know your music history, you of course kn ow that the Time was introduced to the world by Prince.

As Prince’s emblem appeared behind the stage, the lights went dark, and when they came back up, Mars was there, in a glittery, purple, Prince-esque suit. He launched into a lively cover of “Let’s Go Crazy,” channeling Prince as he danced around the stage. “Come on baby, let’s get wild!,” the star sang before rocking out on his guitar. He launched into a skillful guitar solo, causing the crowd to go nuts.

Prince, who died last year in April, was quite the Grammy winner himself. Over 3 decades he won 7 awards from NARAS, the organization behind the Grammys. His biggest Grammy triumph came in 1985, when he won his first three Grammys for best rock performance by a duo or group with vocal (with the Revolution), best album of original score written for a film or TV special (for “Purple Rain”) and best R&B song for “I Feel For You.” He also performed at the ceremony, singing “Baby I’m a Star.”

In 1987, Prince took home the Grammy for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal for his 1986 hit “Kiss,” and for “Future Baby Mama,” he won the best male R&B vocal performance in 2008.

Three of Prince’s albums have been inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame, including “1999,” “Purple Rain,” and “Sign O’ the Times,” which was added at this year’s ceremony.