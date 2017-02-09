

*Executive producer and Academy Award-winner John Legend, and creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, present season two of WGN America’s groundbreaking series “Underground,” which kicks off March 8.

The 10-episode season follows the struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. This season finds John Legend guest starring as iconic abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and new, recurring guest star Aisha Hinds will portray the pioneering Harriet Tubman.

Check out the newly released Season 2 trailer above, and be sure to tune in to WGN on March 8 for the kick off of “Underground.”