*Darn skippy my ass! Well what can you expect if you put out a call for students to write an essay on ‘white privilege’ if they’re white?

Outrage…but I suspect its mainly from the parents or grandparents or other elders.

The contest was put on by the diversity council in Connecticut’s Gold coast area. It asked students to describe how white privilege has impacted their lives and chairperson Harold Bailey Jr. says people weighed in on the topic from as far away as Singapore.

“There’s a lot more controversy around it than many of us expected,” Bailey, a retired IBM vice president who is Black, said. “Just the fact it says ‘white’ and ‘privilege,’ for some people that’s all they need to see, and all of a sudden we’re race-baiting or trying to get people to feel guilty. That’s not at all what it’s about.”

And to reiterate the point I made earlier, about WHO is raising all this cain?

Bari Reiner, 72, says the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live here.

“It’s an open town,” Reiner said. “There are no barricades here. Nobody says if you’re black or whatever, you can’t move here.”

Spoken like a true…let me stop.

