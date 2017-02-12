*Retired California prison guard Gayle McCormick separated from her husband of 22 years after discovering he planned to vote for Donald Trump, The Independent reports.

The 73-year-old self-described “Democrat leaning toward socialist,” says she was left stunned when her husband revealed during a lunch with friends last year that he planned to vote for Trump.

“It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump,” said McCormick, who had not thought of leaving her conservative hubby before but felt “betrayed” by his support for Trump, which she called a “deal-breaker.”

READ RELATED STORY: ‘Outsiders’ Cast Talk Interracial Love and War [EUR Exclusive]

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows that this recent presidential election is hardening relations among family members and friends nationwide.

via The Independent:

The Reuters/Ipsos poll of 6,426 people, taken from Dec 27 to Jan 18, shows the number of respondents who argued with family and friends over politics jumped 6 percentage points from a pre-election poll at the height of the campaign in October, up to 39 percent from 33 percent.

Sixteen percent said they have stopped talking to a family member or friend because of the election – up marginally from 15 percent. That edged higher, to 22 percent, among those who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Overall, 13 percent of respondents said they had ended a relationship with a family member or close friend over the election, compared to 12 percent in October.

“It’s been pretty rough for me,” said 25-year-old Rob Brunello of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, a truck driver who faced a backlash from friends and family for backing Trump, per the publication.

“People couldn’t believe Trump could beat Hillary. They are having a hard time adjusting to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the White House did not respond to a request for comment on the poll results.