*George Lopez told a black joke over the weekend at a show in Arizona, and one of the audience members made it known that she took offense. What happened next has made the comedian a current trending topic on Twitter.

During Lopez’s show Saturday night at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, he said: “There are only two rules in the Latino family — don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

Laughter rang out in the crowd, but a woman in the front row gave him the middle finger salute and shouted, “F**k you, I’m black and Mexican.”

George. Lopez. Went. Off.

“I’m talking, bitch,” he shouted at the woman. “You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf*cking place. Sit your f*cking ass down or get the f*ck out of here!”

He continued going in, eventually telling her she had “two choices — shut the f*ck up or get the f*ck out!” He went on to shout out that he made the choice for the woman and that she could “get the f*ck out of here,” yelling “bye” at her.

Watch below:

Well, the target of Lopez’s ire called into a radio show this week to explain her side of the story.

Following Lopez’s joke, she laughed, stood up and yelled, “F*ck you, I’m black and Mexican!,” she told the hosts of the Tino Cochino show. The woman went on to say that she’d go to another Lopez show and sit in the front row.

Listen below: