*Now actress Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego have their own triple threat in that they now have 3 boys because Zoe just gave birth to another boy named Zen.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

The couple are already parents to twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who turn 3-years-old in November.



Last month Zoë, 38, told Extra’s Mario Lopez that her boys keep her busy doing mommy duty.

“There is a lot of patience we have to have and patience only comes with rest, and that’s something we don’t have a lot of,” Saldana said of her and Perego, 37.

The actress added that her sons know how to game her with their tag-team routine.

“These freaking boys can sit on these dirty diapers for hours, and the house is stinking up and you’re like, ‘Can I change your diaper?’ [and they go], ‘Nooooooooo!’ ” she said.

