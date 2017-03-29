*Michael Strahan’s role at “Good Morning America” may be viewed as lucrative by honchos but sources claim fellow anchors on the show are sick of ABC bosses giving him preferential treatment.

“They roll out the carpet for [Strahan] while seasoned talent is treated like dirt. He’s been given a lot of opportunity, flexibility, when the others who have been working there longer don’t get that kind of treatment,” a source said.

As Page Six notes, Strahan inked a deal with the network that allows him to continue to analyze football at “Fox NFL Sunday” and host ABC’s “$100,000 Pyramid.” But he was forced to drop most of his lucrative endorsement deals when he joined GMA.

Meanwhile, pop anchor Lara Spencer, “feels like her role has been minimized with Strahan. There’s not a lot of love between the two. They know how to put it on for the cameras, but he’s doing a lot of what Lara should be doing [on the show] and she’s not happy. She’s the pop person.”

George Stephanopoulos is said to be reportedly over it. “He’s bored with the fluff. He goes into work, does the show and leaves by 8:57 a.m. He doesn’t interact. He’s been phoning it in for quite some time,” the source said.

An ABC News exec insists that Spencer has fully embraced Strahan into the GMA family. “That’s just bulls - - t. They get along great. She loves having someone with his sense of humor on the show. Michael is lovely with the staff . . . And as for Lara, she has far more airtime in the 8 a.m. hour and is loving the studio audience.”

Continuing, “The idea that George is phoning it in is absurd. He gets to ‘GMA’ at, like, 3 in the morning. He works 16 hours a day. He goes home because he does all of the special reports in addition to ‘GMA,’ and he’s calling sources and getting ready for his Sunday show. He comes back to the office in the afternoon . . . And he’s incredibly engaged in the news coming out of DC right now.”

An ABC rep added: “We’ve tripled our lead over the ‘Today’ show [in total viewers]. The show has never been better.”