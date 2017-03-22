*After countless black men have been gunned down by police officers on the street, especially that of Trayvon Martin, there has been one show to mirror the countless tragedies: “Shots Fired.”

Most crime shows unveil the “Who done it?” perspective, but this show is unique as it investigates the “Why done it?” Think you know?

You have no idea what is to be uncovered throughout this 10 episode limited series created by Gina and Reggie Bythewood. It’s the “why” that will keep you compelled!

I had the chance to talk to the leads of the show, Sanaa Lathan and Stephan James at FOX’s 2017 Winter TCAs. I got a chance to ask Sanaa about the backlash on the first trailer released and the thoughts that the show centers around a white kid killed by the hands of a black cop. She exclaimed:

“Be patient! Can y’all just be patient and sees what happens?!”

READ RELATED STORY: EXCLUSIVE: BHERC ENDORSED ‘SHOTS FIRED’ BRINGING TO VIEWERS WHAT TV USUALLY IGNORES: POLICE BRUTALITY [EUR EXCLUSIVE]

We have to trust Lathan on this. She hasn’t failed us yet! Besides, the show is worth your viewing based on the heavy hitters and new-comers alone. Outside of Lathan it stars Stephan James (Jesse Owens in “Race“), Helen Hunt, Richard Dryfuss, Mack Wilds, Aisha Hinds and DeWanda Wise.

“Shots Fired” exams the dangerous aftermath of racially charged shootings in a small Southern town and allows an explosive and thorough autopsy on the criminal justice system. Lord knows they need it, but I digress. Watch the trailer and interviews in the video below. Don’t miss this show either. It airs tonight, March 22, 2017, only on FOX.

About our associate: LaCora Stephens is a journalist, talk show host and producer. Contact her at www.LaCoraStephens.com