PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 09: Talk show host Tavis Smiley speaks during the ‘Tavis Smiley’ panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour

*A man who worked as a senior producer for Tavis Smiley has exposed the talk show host as being a self-absorbed misogynist who has contempt for white people… most likely because he has paid a high price to “be a token.”

In Jacques Hyzagi’s extremely exhaustive piece for observer.com, he notes the politically correct sham of PBS and describes Tavis as “completely delusional.” He also says Smiley’s talk show is run by “an imbecile” named Kimberly Logan, who, according to the word around town, is Tavis’ alleged occasional love interest. Kim is painted as being clueless about anything outside celebrity culture.

“The problem is that nobody wants to do Tavis’ show. One reason might very well be that people in Hollywood are not exactly political scientists,” Hyzagi writes.

Jacques Hyzagi

Jacques Hyzagi

He also says:

Kim runs that show like a Carmelite mother superior, a Wal-Mart micromanager fermenting idiotic secrecy out of the most asinine decision, a narc with Southern charms, an all-smiles viper with reserve, steely poise and a relentless vindictiveness masking her crippling insecurities thanks to her Rasputin-like grip on Tavis. Appropriately, Wal-Mart is sponsoring the liberal PBS show that Tavis owns.

Wal-Mart handsomely sponsors the show, but as a producer I soon realized that there was no money left to actually produce the show.

“Wal-Mart is the best,” Tavis told me, “they give me a check each year and never ask a single question. They are the least intrusive.” Maybe they should. Why were we running that show on such a shoestring budget? Where does the annual budget of more than $7 million go? Since a good chunk of it comes from PBS, code for donors like you suckers, is there any accountability?

Hyzagi says “Tavis’ misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners.”

READ RELATED STORY: Don Cheadle: Trump Asked Friend’s Dad if He Had Ever ‘F*cked a N**ger’

tavis smiley at barnes & noble book signing)

Hyzagi says that Hollywood has started to take notice to the fact that, by his own admission, Tavis doesn’t do any research on guests that producers book for his show, he writes:

“My main problem,” Tavis once told me in a rare moment of self-examination, “is that I don’t read.”

“I hate the people who run PBS. I hate Beth Hoppe, Mary Nelson, Mishi [Margaret Ebrahim],” Tavis once told me, “every single one of them…and they hate me too. I don’t take their calls, I don’t return their emails. I’m the only black guy on PBS, all these white people are waiting for me to tumble. My show is very fragile, like a Fabergé Egg…don’t drop it.”

“There are two topics I don’t deal with on the show,” the very pious Tavis told me right at the onset. “Homosexuality and abortion.” Great, I thought, there goes half of my guest list.

‘I’m the only black on PBS,’ Tavis told me. ‘They can’t touch me, they also know that I’m the only black talk show host in America, and they like to have this privilege.’

When I presented him with an all-black panel for the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “Beyond Vietnam” speech, he instantly shot me an email, “We need white folk,” revealing the confusing price to be a token.

Morris O'Kelly -- aka Mo'Kelly -- appears on KFI and KTLK radio.

Morris O’Kelly a/k/a Mo’Kelly

Morris O’Kelly, host of ‘The Mo’Kelly Show’ on KFIAM640/iHeartRadio in Los Angeles and featured political commentator on CNN and FOX11, weighed in on Hyzagi’s explosive write-up, saying:

Jacques Hyzagi paints a very detailed portrait of Tavis Smiley with vibrant hues; alleging Smiley is bereft of dignity and self-awareness.

He also alleges in no uncertain terms and exhaustive quotes that Smiley has utter and explicit contempt for women, White people and his financial partners. We are left to decide in which order they rank.

I don’t know if there will come a day in which someone will deny or debunk Jacques Hyzagi’s words or argue that Smiley is not as ethically and morally bankrupt as presented. The suggestion that Smiley bathes in insincerity and inauthenticity is rather common these days.

I don’t know if anyone will come to Tavis Smiley’s defense anymore.

I do know it won’t be me.

Read Hyzagi’s full Tavis story at observer.com.

 





17 Responses

  1. Blanca Who Reply

    Based on Jacques Hyzagi piece about Tavis Smiley, I have a few questions about BLANCA: Did Tavis Smiley use a rental car or a taxi cab while in NYC since he wrote in the article that she was in the back of the car? If he used a rental car, did he take that car back to the NYC airport with him, BLANCA, and Jacques in it to fly to North Dakota? Did Tavis Smiley fly from the JFK or LaGuardia airport to North Dakota? Did Tavis Smiley fly from Los Angeles, California to Orlando, Florida to pick up BLANCA then to New York City, New York (part of the trip to NYC was to plan his PBS March 2017 week-long special for Dr. King’s Speech “Beyond Vietnam” at Riverside Church) and then to Bismark, North Dakota to do the PBS show about The Dakota Pipeline? Did BLANCA go to Riverside Church with Tavis Smiley while in NYC to prepare for the March 2017 PBS special? While at the layover in the Minneapolis Airport did anyone eye-witness Tavis Smiley with BLANCA, especially at the Chick-fil-A on Friday, December 2, 2016 since his piece said that she left them Tavis and Jacques) at the counter and went towards the gate? Where is BLANCA from? What RACE is BLANCA? Does Jaques have a photo of BLANCA? He said that BLANCA was young; therefore, how old is BLANCA? Is BLANCA available to confirm this article?

    Was BLANCA with Tavis Smiley at this event in NYC on Friday, December 2, 2016 or was she somewhere else (i.e. at the hotel) before he verbally said to the audience that is in this VIDEO listed that he had to fly to North Dakota on that SAME day where he was at the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University Silver School of Social Work Event? http://mcsilver.nyu.edu/symposium-live#ls_embed_1480625063

    Did Tavis leave BLANCA at the hotel in North Dakota or did he take her with him to do his PBS assignment at Oceti camp with Director Jonathan Demme? After Tavis left North Dakota, did BLANCA fly to Los Angeles, California with Tavis or somewhere else or did Tavis Smiley fly with BLANCA back to Orlando, Florida on Sunday, December 4th?

    ************************************************************************************
    http://observer.com/2017/02/pbs-host-tavis-smiley-and-the-sham-of-public-broadcasting/

    “I look back in the car and see Blanca, a young woman that Tavis had picked up at the Orlando airport and brought along as a fuck buddy. “Look at her, she’s so stupid,” he tells me, during our stop over from New York to Bismarck at Chick-fil-A in the Minneapolis airport Delta terminal after Blanca had left us at the counter and walked toward the gate. ‘How am I gonna carry all this food and my bags now? I specifically told her to wait for us,’ he tells me angrily. Tavis’ misogyny is always creeping around, barely camouflaged by Midwestern good manners in line with the most duplicitous guys who always open doors, buy flowers and carry luggage until their girlfriends end up scrambling for some hotline 800 number.”

    “If anyone back in L.A. mentions the name Blanca,” Tavis tells me as soon as we are alone in the rented SUV once we arrived at the Oceti camp, “just tell them she was your girlfriend, that you brought her along. Don’t say anything about her to Kim in particular.” The question of my relationship status and if saying I was with Blanca would put me in a very difficult situation with people at the show who knew about my private life never even crossed his mind.

    http://observer.com/2017/02/pbs-host-tavis-smiley-and-the-sham-of-public-broadcasting/
    ************************************************************************************

    • Streets are Talking Reply

      You have a lot of time on your hands in attempt to discredit the author. Especially without looking at the essence of what he writes.

  2. Don't Lie on People Reply

    I have a question for Jacques Hyzagi concerning the article that he wrote about Tavis Smiley: If Cornel West’s new and fourth wife, Leslie Kotkin, whom he dated for years, according to his book “Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud, A Memoir”, hates Tavis- why is she following him on Twitter?
    https://twitter.com/lesellefromwell
    ______________________________________________________
    After I noticed that Cornel West had been repeatedly crossed off from my list of potential guests, I asked Tavis if he was estranged from the prophetic genius, his former colleague and best friend.

    “His new wife hates me,” he answered.
    ______________________________________________________

    • True Dat Reply

      Absolutely. Because we all know that Tavis and Dr. West didn’t fall out over a new wife! So yeah, Jacques – that’s a lie! But the sleeping around with women in his company, and those become his favorite, that’s the truth!

    • Streets are Talking Reply

      You must be the same person as above. Dr. West and Tavis Smiley are NOT friends. Folks following each other on Twitter is not implication of friendship or like. How dumb do you believe folks are? Next!

  3. L. Young Reply

    Did Jacques Hyzagi sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement for the short time that he was employed with Tavis Smiley? Will Tavis Smiley file a lawsuit against Jazques Hyzagi?

      • We've Known About Smiley For Years Reply

        You’re forgetting the last line of the story after Smiley’s quote: Hyzagi denies he was fired and tells us he quit.
        How many more times is T going to use the “disgruntled employee” excuse? Wasn’t Morris O’Kelly one of the fired ones too but tried to maintain he resigned? If 10 of his former employees go after him, are they all embittered, recalcitrant, and disgruntled? There is more truth to this story. And the usual suspects will discredit the writer rather than read the news.

  4. Who is Jacques Hyzagi? Reply

    In Jacques Hyzagi’s piece he wrote that Tavis doesn’t read. REALLY? Most should see that’s not true, because there are many photos of Tavis reading, including the teleprompter on his PBS show and he is an author of several books! What are the lies and what are the truths in what is written?

    ——————————–

    “My main problem,” Tavis once told me in a rare moment of self-examination, “is that I don’t read.”

    ——————————–

    Jacques Hyzagi has done this at least once before: http://observer.com/2016/03/elle-on-earth/

    http://pagesix.com/2016/08/25/writer-who-trashed-ny-fashion-elite-heads-west/

    http://www.twitter.com/jacques_hyzagi

  5. L. Wood Reply

    Is this about Tavis Smiley or Kimberly Logan? I don’t know any of them personally, including Jacques Hyzagi; but, what he wrote about Kimberly was mean which ended with him writing this: “A few weeks ago, Kim Logan was finally named executive producer of the show.”

    Did Jacques want to be promoted to Executive Producer? Wasn’t Jacques there for under a year before he left? He comes off as someone who has no flaws and is perfect. He seems to be self-loathing and self-serving based on how he wrote that piece.

    Based on the title, if people don’t read the entire story, they will think that he is a current Senior Producer and he is not. The story was long and needed editing. Poor journalism.

    I don’t know if Tavis Smiley and others mentioned will have rebuttals, Have any of them made statements?

  6. Steffanie Reply

    Twice I’ve met Tavis in person at public events. I was impressed with him in those public settings. I listened to his commentary when he used to be on Tom Joyner’s morning show. One of my college friends used to be a producer for his show and when she and I reconnected in the DC area I asked her to personally introduce Tavis and me, as I was sure he got approached by women all the time! I thought a personal introduction from someone who worked with and knew would work well in my favor. My friend (who is deceased now, GOD rest her soul) REFUSED to introduce me to him. She said he was an ego maniac, a womanizer and was ‘not a nice person, and I don’t want to be responsible’ for introducing him to anyone that she cared about! Although I believed her then, this information is corroboration enough for me that – in part – some of it is factual. IJS.

    • We've Known About Smiley For Years Reply

      Well, so Jacques may not be too off after all, huh “Don’t Lie on People?”

  7. STANDING ROCK Reply

    “I shouldn’t say this, but there’s so much empty space here. I don’t really see why a pipeline couldn’t be built in this state,” Tavis Smiley tells me as we are driving on a snowy two-lane road through the vast nothingness of the North Dakota plains toward the Oceti Sakowin camp at Standing Rock. We were on our way to tape a special for The Tavis Smiley Show directed by Academy Award–winner Jonathan Demme.

    IF TAVIS SMILEY FELT THAT WAY HE SURE DIDN’T ACT LIKE IT WHILE HE WAS THERE WITH DEMME. THIS IS WRONG TO SAY THAT WE HAD NO REASON TO PROTEST IF HE SAID THAT TO HYZAGI. HE DIDN’T HAVE TO COME IF THAT IS WHAT HE FELT BECAUSE WE HAD A JUST CAUSE TO BE THERE. THIS IS CRAZY!!!

    • We've Known About Smiley For Years Reply

      AND then the story ends with: Hyzagi denies he was fired and tells us he quit. So who do we believe? What’s in it for Jacques, and if it’s revenge, then why hasn’t anyone else (besides Morris O’Kelly) spoken out? I don’t think Smiley dicked everyone down… is he slanging like that? Lol. Anyways, for those of us who grew up around LA and have been on the scene for years — and perhaps had a girlfriend or two date this narcisstic man who makes women sit at other tables and is known to have a court case or two of harrassment on him (not slander, look it up) knows this story is old. Ironically, with all dem Negroes he’s had to build, slave and work for his company. It took a white man, who is obviously butt hurt, to shed some light on the man and the culture of mess he creates around him.

  9. P (space) BS (Bull Sh*t) Reply

    Don’t tell me that Tavis Smiley has no accountability about how the money is used for His PBS show. He has to answer to people.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Wal-Mart handsomely sponsors the show, but as a producer I soon realized that there was no money left to actually produce the show. I tried right before the elections to get a remote for the editor of The Economist in London and Glenn Greenwald in Rio de Janeiro but was told that we had no money. The feed from London would have cost $500 and the one from Brazil $1,500. So frustrated I became I even proposed to pay for the feeds with my salary.

    “Wal-Mart is the best,” Tavis told me, “they give me a check each year and never ask a single question. They are the least intrusive.” Maybe they should. Why were we running that show on such a shoestring budget? Where does the annual budget of more than $7 million go? Since a good chunk of it comes from PBS, code for donors like you suckers, is there any accountability? All the guests have to be present in L.A. on a Monday, as all the week’s shows are taped the same day to cut production costs, and they have to pay for their own flights and accommodations. Since nobody watches the show you need an ego the size of Louie Anderson to be booked.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

