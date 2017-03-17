*This is an interesting and welcome sight to see. A report in TheHill says Oklahoma Republican Congressman Tom Cole is calling for President Trump to apologize to former President Obama for accusing him of “wiretapping” Trump Tower without evidence.

“I see no indication that’s true. It’s not a charge that I would ever have ever made, and frankly unless he can produce some pretty compelling proof, then I think President Obama is owed an apology in that regard,” Cole said.

“If he didn’t do it, we shouldn’t be reckless in accusations that he did.”

You would think that it should be real easy for Republican lawmakers to take the action that Cole did, but let the record show he’s the first one to do so. Maybe now some of the others will grow some cajones and follow suit, although other Republicans have questioned why Trump made the accusation without proof.

READ RELATED STORY: A VERY OPEN LETTER TO DONALD TRUMP

To no one’s surprise White House lackey, er, press secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday defended Trump, saying:

“The president has already been very clear that he didn’t mean specifically wiretapping. He had it in quotes. So I think to fall back on that is a false premise. That’s not what he said. He was very clear when he talked about it yesterday.”

Spicer said Trump stood by his claim, after the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier Thursday said it sees “no indication that Trump Tower was a subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016.”

Trump earlier this month wrote in a series of early Saturday morning tweets that “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” during the campaign, calling his predecessor a “bad (or sick) guy!”

The former president has also denied the assertion.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Richard Burr had this to say in a statement on Thursday (03-16-17:

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016.”