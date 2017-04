A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you’ll find that when you’re free . . . your true self comes out. – Tina Turner

EUR BIRTHDAYS

April 21: Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 51. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like A Man”) is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

Apr. 21, 1974: Lee Elder becomes the first African American professional golfer to qualify for the Masters Tournament.