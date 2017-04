A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Our mistreatment was just not right, and I was tired of it. – Rosa Parks

EUR BIRTHDAYS

April 24: Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 53. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ”Amistad”) is 53. Actress Reagan Gomez (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 37.

BLACK HISTORY

Apr. 24, 1944: United Negro College Fund incorporated.