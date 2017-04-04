A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. – Jesse Jackson

EUR BIRTHDAYS

April 26: Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 59. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 47. Actress Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 46. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 40.

BLACK HISTORY

Apr. 26, 1844: On this day Jim Beckwourth discovered a path through the Sierra Nevada Mountains that now bear his name. Beckwourth Pass on U.S. Alt 40 between Reno, Nevada and Sacramento, California made overland travel to the gold fields of California possible.