A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.
EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE
No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. – Jesse Jackson
EUR BIRTHDAYS
April 26: Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 59. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 47. Actress Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 46. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 40.
BLACK HISTORY
Apr. 26, 1844: On this day Jim Beckwourth discovered a path through the Sierra Nevada Mountains that now bear his name. Beckwourth Pass on U.S. Alt 40 between Reno, Nevada and Sacramento, California made overland travel to the gold fields of California possible.