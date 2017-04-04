A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. – Jesse Jackson

EUR BIRTHDAYS

April 27: Singer Ann Peebles is 70. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 68. Singer Mica Paris is 48.

BLACK HISTORY

Apr. 27, 1964: Tanganyika and Zanzibar merge to become the East African Nation of Tanzania.