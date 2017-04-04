A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.
EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE
No one should negotiate their dreams. Dreams must be free to flee and fly high. No government, no legislature, has a right to limit your dreams. You should never agree to surrender your dreams. – Jesse Jackson
EUR BIRTHDAYS
April 27: Singer Ann Peebles is 70. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 68. Singer Mica Paris is 48.
BLACK HISTORY
Apr. 27, 1964: Tanganyika and Zanzibar merge to become the East African Nation of Tanzania.