A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Do not bring people in your life who weigh you down. And trust your instincts … good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don’t hurt. They’re not painful. That’s not just with somebody you want to marry, but it’s with the friends that you choose. It’s with the people you surround yourselves with. – Michelle Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

April 28: Rapper Too Short is 51. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 44. Actress Jessica Alba is 36. Actress Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ”Are We There Yet?”) is 26.

BLACK HISTORY

Apr. 28, 1967: World Boxing Association and New York State Athletic Commission withdrew recognition of Muhammad Ali as world heavyweight boxing champion because of his refusal to serve in the U.S. armed forces.