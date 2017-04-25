*Tonight (04-24-17) the family members of Rodney King, Latasha Harlins and leading South L.A activists and groups will hold a prayer vigil and moment of silence for all those who lost their lives nearly 25 years ago in the worst race riot in U.S. history.

This is the kick off event in a week of events that will commemorate the civil unrest of 25 years ago that was sparked by the not guilty verdict of the four white officers in the Rodney King beating trial.

“The family members of Rodney King, Latasha Harlins and our community members in South Central LA will never forget the massive number of deaths and destruction that rocked South Central L.A. 25 years ago. This prayer vigil is somber event to remember all the lives that perished. And to pray that nothing likes this ever happens again,” said civil rights activist Najee Ali.

Date: Monday April 24, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm to 7 :00 pm

Location: Florence and Normandie intersection.

Where: South Los Angeles – Los, Angeles CA.

Sponsored: By the family of Rodney King

By the family of Latasha Harlins

Najee Ali CEO Project Islamic Hope

Rev.K.W.Tulloss CEO National Action

Network. And a host of activists.