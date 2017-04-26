*Fans of “Chewing Gum” hit up creator and star Michaela Coel on social media to ask why there’s ONLY 6 episodes per season of her hit Netflix series.

The 29-year-old BAFTA-winner responded via Twitter on Friday about why fans of her character Tracey—the sex-obsessed, virginal protagonist of the series, only get six episodes of gut busting laughs.

Peep her explanation below:

Why is Chewing Gum only 6 episodes? Ok so if you check IMDb or just google, you’ll notice most shows have at least a tiny little writer room — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) April 14, 2017

I wrote every word of Chewing Gum by myself. when sum1 once tried to help, it didn’t work bcoz u kinda need to live in my disturbed head — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) April 14, 2017

It is a standard thing in TV, especially US TV because it is kuh-raaazy to write a show by yourself, it’s actually stupid — Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) April 14, 2017

As time.com notes, the characters and scenes that populate “Chewing Gum” are loud, diverse and all things that Coel wanted to emphasize.

“You have people from all walks of life all living on one estate. And it is incredibly colorful,” she told TIME in a recent interview. “You have rainbow trainers, red, orange saris, pink fabric. I wanted to write a show about an estate that wasn’t sad or morbid like a lot of shows portray working class life to be.”

She also explores being fetishized because of her rich complexion, something that isn’t uncommon for many black women. Coel even pulled an instance from her own dating life to use in the show.

“Race doesn’t really come up in season one and that might be because I’d never really been with a white guy before until between season one and two. And some things went down,” Coel told TIME in a recent interview. “Obviously I fictionalized it completely. But being fetishized because of my skin? I definitely encountered that wall of people and there were many of them in between season one and two.”