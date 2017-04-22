*In a previous story we reported that before Aaron Hernandez killed himself, he left a note to a gay jailhouse lover.

Now a new report says the former New England Patriots tight end may have killed a former associate to cover up the fact that he was bisexual. He allegedly had a longtime male lover, a friend from high school, according to a Newsweek report.

Hernandez’s suicide note was one of three found in his cell after he hanged himself Wednesday — the other two were to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, and to their 4-year-old daughter.

As we reported, Hernandez, 27, had been serving life without parole in a Massachusetts prison for the 2013 shooting murder of his former pal, semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, a slaying that ended Hernandez’s promising career less than a year into a $40 million contract extension.

The key question is WHY did Hernandez throw everything away and kill Lloyd and leave his bullet riddled body in a suburban Boston industrial park has remained a mystery, even after an extensive 2015 trial.

Perhaps it was that Lloyd had incriminating information on Hernandez that the ex-NFLer didn’t want to get out, reports the NY Post.

Law-enforcement sources told the Boston Globe shortly after the player’s arrest that Hernandez feared Lloyd would rat him out in a previous double murder in 2012 — for which he was acquitted last week, just five days before the suicide. Prosecutors only alluded at trial that Lloyd had said something to Hernandez just before his murder that destroyed his trust. A motive was never firmly established, something his lawyers noted in closing arguments. But multiple law-enforcement officials directly involved in the Lloyd murder case now believe that the ex-pal knew about Hernandez’s bisexuality and the Patriots player feared it would be made public, Newsweek said. Lloyd “had information the football star did not want out — that he was bisexual,” the mag said. A co-defendant in Lloyd’s murder privately confirmed to detectives that Lloyd knew Hernandez’s secret, Newsweek reported.

The Post’s story goes on to say that co-defendant Ernest Wallace told cops that Lloyd had slurred Hernandez as a “schmoocher,” or someone who is gay, before his death, the report said.

Wallace himself referred to Hernandez as a “limp wrist” during a taped jailhouse visit with the former player’s incarcerated cousin, the report said. Hernandez’s alleged longtime male lover was also interviewed extensively by investigators after Lloyd’s murder and was forced to testify before a grand jury, Newsweek reported. Hernandez moved “a large amount of money” into the lover’s bank account shortly before his arrest, Newsweek reported.

Meanwhile, Hernandez’s prison boyfriend “is now on 24/7 suicide watch,” Newsweek says.

To show how intent Hernandez was on killing himself, he jammed cardboard into the frame of his cell door to prevent guards from rushing to aid him. He also poured liquid soap on the floor of his cell so he’d have no traction to struggle free of his bedsheet noose if he lost his nerve.