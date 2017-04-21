*The three handwritten notes reportedly discovered in the cell where Aaron Hernandez hanged himself were written to his fiancée, his daughter and his gay prison lover, according to the Daily Mail.

One note was written to Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and another to her four-year-old daughter with Hernandez, Avielle.

Sources close to the investigation say that the third letter was written to Hernandez’s prison bae, who has not been identified but was believed to be the last person Hernandez spoke to before he took his life.

The unidentified man is said to be currently under “eyeball to eyeball” suicide watch.

As previously reported, the suicide notes were discovered next to a Bible opened to John 3:16, the same verse that Hernandez had written across his forehead in marker.

DailyMail.com also reports that Hernandez was planning his suicide for weeks, and had given away most of his personal belongings to fellow inmates. A source said he also covered the floor of his cell in soap, which would’ve made it harder for him to stand on firm footing and save himself if he lost his nerve.