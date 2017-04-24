*Aaron Hernandez’s alleged prison bae is reportedly a convicted robber who received a $50,000 watch from the late NFL star before his suicide, according to a report Monday in the Daily Mail.

Kyle Kennedy, 22, was the last person to see the New England Patriots star alive last week, the UK outlet reported. According to sources, the inmate is currently on suicide watch at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Corrections Center in Shirley, Mass.

CBS’s Boston affiliate reported that Hernandez had given Kennedy’s family a $50,000 watch before his suicide. The station did not say which member of the family received the watch.

Kennedy is the son of businessman Matthew Kennedy, 42, from Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Kennedy’s stepmother Deborah, refused to comment to the Daily Mail.

Kyle was arrested two years ago for robbing $189 from a gas station while wearing a ski mask and brandishing a butcher’s knife. After leading cops on a high-speed chase and running out of gas, Kennedy was arrested and taken to the Northbridge Police Department.

While an officer was looking down to dial a phone number for Kennedy, Kyle took off on foot – only to be caught again by cops in a nearby backyard.

Kennedy could be released from prison as soon as March 1, according to his profile on the pen pal website WriteAPrisoner.com.

Before tying bedsheets together to hang himself, Hernandez wrote one of his three suicide notes to Kennedy, according to reports. The other two were addressed to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, and their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle.