*There is something risqué, weird, dangerous, hilarious, shocking and wildly entertaining happening on the roof of LA Live.

It’s called Absinthe by Spiegelworld and it is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Called the “Greatest Show In The History Of Las Vegas,” “Absinthe“ is an in-your-face, steroid mixture of adult-themed vaudeville, burlesque and the circus. It’s chock full of astonishing acrobatics and wild stunts. The F-bombs fly freely as does the explicit and graphic sexual references.

Even if you’re not a prude, your blush will blush.

So, if you are the least bit of a square or someone who gets offended easily, you’d do well to steer clear of Absinthe. But you’d be missing an incredible experience. This show is a must see!

This isn’t your grandmother’s circus – unless she is open-minded and too cool for school.

The show, set in an intimate setting, is produced and hosted by a foul-mouthed and hilarious man named Gazillionaire, who keeps the show moving along with some of the most off-color repartee and offensive antics you’ll ever see or hear.

Yes, Gazillionaire is a gold-toothed, slick-haired, scumbag who keeps the show flowing. His partner in crime is the diminutive, yet equally vulgar Daisy Dibble.

This show is too much fun. From start to finish, audiences are either on the edge of their seat in amazement or on the edge of their seat in hysterics.

This is probably as politically incorrect as any show could get. Be warned! No one is safe! Gazillionaire and Daisy Dibble talk about gays, blacks, whites, Hispanics, women, men, Republicans, Democrats, the bald, the hairy, the rich and the poor. It’s all done in good fun resulting in falling-in-the-aisles laughter.

You’ve never seen anything like this. Although there is a comedic element to “Absinthe,” make no mistake about it, the acts are genuine displays of mind-blowing talent. The show is 90-minutes of no-holds-barred phenomenal acts.

The show features miraculous acts performed by sexy performers with envious, incredibly chiseled and toned bodies.

The show starts off with a jaw-dropping display of balance as Edmund, the show’s bartender, tries to make his way to the heavens by balancing himself on chairs stacked on top of each other. There is a group called The Lost Boys, who rock the place with their gymnastic routines. Los Dos Tacos are two gymnasts who do an eye-opening routine on the horizontal bars. Lady Bubblelicious stretches and contorts high above the crowd in a bubble. The Moscow City Rollers display an incredible amount of strength in a skating act that will leave you scratching your head. Misty West 88th Street gets the men going with her slow and sexy striptease. The Silicon Valley Girls twist and turn – sometimes simultaneously in the air. Max Matterhorn likes to balance on poles. His act is mesmerizing.

Absinthe is now in its sixth sold-out year at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The show is in Los Angeles through May 28.

Absinthe is recommended for ages 18 and above.

On the DONLOE SCALE: D (don’t bother), O (oh, no), N (needs work), L (likeable), O (oh, yeah) and E (excellent), Absinthe gets an E (excellent).

Absinthe, Spiegelworld Tent at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles CA 90015; playing now through May 28; Tues.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Sundays 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; prices start at $49; for information: AbsintheLA.com.