Waitress Kerie Marie Carlson probably thought it was just going to be another day as she led this customer to his table. But she was in for quite a surprise.

As they walked to the table, the man being led realized Carlson was having trouble hearing him. When this was brought to the waitresses attention, she explained that one of her hearing aids was broken.

Sounds like the kind stranger, who wishes to remain anonymous, didn’t skip a beat before demanding that Carlson take the $500 in his hand to get her hearing aide repaired; even though she had attempted to decline.

I’m not even sure if he had sat down yet!

“I cried for a minute in his arms!” the overwhelmed waitress told ABC News.

