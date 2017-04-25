*Alexandra Shipp, will follow up her role as young Storm in “X-Men: Apocalypse” with the upcoming psychological thriller “Spinning Man,” from director Simon Kaijser.

She joins Pierce Brosnan, Guy Pearce and Minnie Driver in the movie written by Matthew Aldrich, with filming due to start this week.

Based on George Harrar’s novel, the story follows Evan Birch, a professor and family man whose past reveals a number of illicit relations with his students. When a young woman is found murdered, Evan becomes the prime suspect. Shipp will play Anna, a college student conflicted by an affair she had with the professor.

The actress, who famously played Aaliyah in Lifetime’s “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B,” just wrapped on Fox 2000’s young adult film “Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda,” and will next be seen in Olivia Milch’s indie comedy “Dude” and SXSW pic “Tragedy Girls.”