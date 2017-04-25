*During an appearance on “Dish Nation,” Amber Rose decided to set the record straight about her friend Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants.

Questions about his sexuality have lingered over the wide receiver for years, but he and Rose lit up the blogs after they were spotted together during Coachella.

“Dish Nation” asked her if she indeed hooked up with OBJ.

“I am like, can my vagina rest? You all just think I am out here just slinging my thing.” she told the hosts. “No, you know what Odell is literally one of my best friends in the entire world. We are very very close, very tight, we talk a lot.”

Then, unsolicited, Amber continued, “He is not gay, by the way. I’m so sick of people saying that about Odell.”

“He is visually beautiful, right? And so, people look at him and be like, ‘Damn, he’s beautiful and he’s nice and he’s cool and he likes to dance,” Rose stated as the reason people may think he’s gay. But, when asked how sure she was she replied, “I am 150% sure he is not.”