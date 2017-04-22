*Nigerian police reportedly found $43 million in an upscale apartment on Tuesday, after receiving an anonymous tip from a whistleblower.

The Nigerian anti-corruption unit acted on information provided by a person claiming that there was a “haggard” woman in “dirty clothes” taking bags in and out of the apartment.

via Complex:

When the cops showed up, they found…well, a ton of money. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission posted a video of them counting the money: $43 million USD, 23.2 million naira (Nigerian currency worth $75,000), and 27,800 pounds (worth $35,000). The money was “neatly arranged” inside cabinets that were hidden behind a bedroom wardrobe, according to CNN.

The commission says the funds are “suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”

Nigeria introduced a whistleblower policy in December, and tip givers can anonymously provide information securely. If their info leads to the recovery of stolen public funds, the whistleblower can receive 2.5-5 percent of the money recovered, Mashable.com reports.

News of the multi-million dollar raid trended after social media users noted the fact that the event occurred in Nigeria — where many scam emails are often sent from a “Nigerian royal figure” soliciting users to transfer thousands of dollars with the promise of a larger reward at the end.

In addition to the U.S. dollars, $75,000 worth of Nigerian currency and $35,000 in British pound sterling were also found inside fireproof cabinets hidden behind wooden panels, according to the EFCC.

No arrests pertaining to the bust have yet been made. Investigations are ongoing, said Nigerian officials.

Earlier last week, the EFCC uncovered more than $800k in cash from a market in Lagos, and some $1.5 million at a shopping mall.