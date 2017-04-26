*On June 3, 2017, The Andrew J. Young Foundation will present the second biennial Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards and welcome the city of Atlanta and guests from around the world to celebrate the 85th birthday of its founder and chair, Ambassador Andrew Young.

The gala event will be held at the Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.

ABC’s “Black-ish” star, Anthony Anderson will emcee the ceremony that will pay tribute to Ambassador Young for his civic service and contributions to global communities. It will also honor the next generation of leaders from around the world who, in the tradition of Young, are committed to civil and human rights for all.

“We are thrilled to host the awards program and convene some of today’s most inspiring leaders whose work is having a positive impact on people and communities worldwide” said Carolyn McClain Young, wife of Ambassador Young and vice chair of the Foundation. “My husband’s life shows us how much of a difference a committed individual can make and reminds us we can accomplish great things when we strive together in a noble cause.”

Andrew J. Young

Honorees for the 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards will be announced in early May. Award recipients of the inaugural Leadership Awards in 2015 included: Ava DuVernay, Strive Masiyiwa, Alana Shepherd, Lucien Ebata and Warner Williams.

The celebratory affair will feature tribute performances from singer, songwriter and actor, Usher; singer, songwriter, poet and actress, Jill Scott; rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean; singer, songwriter Estelle, renowned gospel singer and musician, Anthony Brown and many more world-class artists.

The theme for this year’s event is “Lead Young.” It bridges Young’s leadership path beginning at an early age to his commitment to inspire and develop the next generation of young leaders.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation’s current programs to preserve civil and human rights and help support and sustain future initiatives.

For additional information and updates, please visit www.ajylead.com. Follow on Twitter: @ajlead.com and use #AJYLead to join the conversation.

About the Andrew Young Foundation

The Andrew J. Young Foundation develops programs and strategic partnerships that address the basic human needs of international communities. The Foundation also invest in the development of the next generation of leaders to continue this work by facilitating connections between individuals who are young and old that are committed to solution oriented action on global challenges that will face future generations.

