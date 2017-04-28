*Brian Tyree Henry of the FX series “Atlanta” has come on board Laura Steinel’s indie comedy “Fam-i-ly,” joining previously announced “Orange Is The New Black” star, Taylor Schilling.

“SNL’s” Kate McKinnon, Allison Tolman, Matt Walsh, Jessie Ennis and Bryn Vale have also joined the film, which follows an awkward 13 year-old Maddie who tries to run away from home to become a Juggalo, and the emotionally-stunted Aunt Kate (Schilling) who is tasked with watching her for the week.

Henry will plays Maddies’s karate instructor who gets involved with Kate when he sees how terrible a job she’s doing watching Maddie.

Steinel will direct from her own script.

Henry, from Fayetteville, N.C., plays Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in “Atlanta” and Tavis Brown in “Vice Principals.” Henry was also part of the original cast of The Book of Mormon, and in February guest starred on NBC’s new hit series “This is Us” as William’s cousin.