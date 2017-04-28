*Held recently at Security Square Mall in Baltimore the 18th annual “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) entertainment conference’s national talent showcase competition was dominated by Gospel Rappers and Hip-Hop/R&B singers.

The conference’s panel discussion turn into a one-on-one session with the experts for participants that came as far as Washington, DC.

“This talent proves that Hip-Hop is not dead,” said Jeneanne Collins, a stylist and make-up expert serving on the panel of the “ULMII” entertainment conference’s national talent competition showcase.

Ten acts performed before a panel of industry professionals all but one, an R&B singer, were either Gospel rappers of Hip-Hop singers. The audience murmured how awesome all the acts were – some taking the stage for the first time. Talent showcase host Doresa Harvey the Mid-Day Diva on Heaven 600 was honored with a special “Uplifting Minds II” plaque for her continued support of the event since 2004.

Alex Jay (right), who performed a Musiq Soulchild cover, won “Best Vocalist.” He also sang hooks for Gospel rapper Kenneth aka King K (left) who won “Best Songwriter.” Six-time “ULMII” songwriting winner V.I.P. aka Marvin Shamal Davis (producer/songwriter) opened the event with his award winning selections drawing the crowd to the stage and 2014 dance winners R.I.C.O.C.H.E.T. closed the show with the skills of high-profile professionals. V.I.P. is also a sponsor of the event offering winners time in his recording studio as well as a free music track (www.DUSTDemAFF.com).

Other prizes, aside from the “ULMII” award winning crystal ball, include a “music industry legal package” from Los Angeles corporate attorney Richard Jefferson (www.LawyersRock,com); “entertainment business consult” from entertainment counsel Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardern Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); “public relations or business strategy” from Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA (PRSA), public relations strategist and business management consultant (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com/FreelanceAssociates.html); “styling and make-up application consult from Jeneanne Collins of Rebellious Beauty; “a commercial photo shoot” by Ty Moore, a commercial photographer (www.IAmSharpEye.com); “guest appearance on ‘Monday Night at Cambria’ in Los Angeles and original song placement on the next film project” from Gina Carey (GICO Music), an award winning and chart topping singer/songwriter and president of Gina Carey Films (www.GinaCareyFilms.com); “acting and vocal coaching” from Nadiyah Kareem, a professional singer/concert and stage-play producer (Superstar Entertainment), and “original song placement on the next film project” from Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com), a multi-award winning actor (Emmy nominated PBS’ “The Abolitionist” docu-series) and filmmaker (One Nation, Naga Pixie).

The Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference was presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times. Media sponsors include www.EURweb.com, www.Praise98F.com and www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. The next “Uplifting Minds II” entertainment conference will be held in Hollywood, CA at the Celebrity Centre in October. For more details on “ULMII” you can log on to www.UpliftingMinds2.com.

