

*Beyoncé and Jay Z have reportedly put in a $120 million bid for a hilltop Bel Air mansion that boasts four pools, eight bedrooms — and even bulletproof windows, Page Six reports.

The power couple are expecting twins later this year, so they are hoping to move their family to Los Angeles from New York in search of more privacy. They are eyeing the newly constructed mansion at 454 Cuesta Way in Bel Air’s private East Gate area.

According to Page Six, the place is being sold off-market for an asking price of $135 million. The newly remodeled hilltop location boasts 11 bathrooms, a media room, space for a recording studio, a garage that can fit 15 cars, separate staff quarters and a big spa with a hot tub, sauna and steam room.

The sprawling mansion spreads across six separate structures encompassing more than 30,000 square feet and more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space on two acres of land.

Described as a “masterpiece,” the mansion was designed by acclaimed architect Paul McClean, and has been completely rebuilt by Irish firm McKillen Developments.

A real estate source told Page Six, “The house is beyond words. No expense was spared in design or execution.”

Jay and Bey have been looking to buy an LA pad for years. In 2014, they were interested in a home built by Bruce Makowsky, but Minecraft billionaire Markus Persson out bid them. Since then, there’s been annual updates about how they are trying to buy some insanely expensive house — but don’t be surprised if, just like they last time, they are outbid by a billionaire. Yes, we know the Carters have a lot of money, but they don’t have billionaire money.