*Marking the one-year anniversary of her “Lemonade” album being released, Beyonce has announced the launch of a scholarship program that similarly seeks to embolden and empower young women.

The singer this morning (April 25) introduced her new “Formation Scholars” awards, described as college scholarships meant “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

The awards are specifically geared toward students studying either “creative arts,” music, literature or African-American studies.

There will be one recipient — either an incoming or current undergraduate or graduate student — at each of the four participating institutions: Boston’s Berklee College of Music; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Parsons School of Design in New York City; and Atlanta’s Spelman College.

Two of the schools, Howard and Spelman, are historically black institutions; the other two are geared towards students pursuing creative careers.

The awards will cover the 2017-18 school year. No word in today’s announcement on the amount of money tied to each scholarship.