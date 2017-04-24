*Getting Beyonce to her SUV without the baby bump being exposed to clamoring paparazzi turned into a carefully choreographed operation on Sunday that the paps of course captured on camera.

According to TMZ, it all went down in Malibu as Bey, Jay Z and the unborn twins, slipped out of Nobu Sunday night as bodyguards and SUVs were strategically positioned to shield the precious cargo:

We’ll say this … their drivers pulled some slick maneuvers during the elaborate game of hide-that-belly.

Guess she only trusts her photographers, and her security will continue playing linemen to shield her until babies #2 and 3 arrive.

Watch below:

Over the weekend, however, Bey proudly posted her own pregnancy pics to Instagram, including a story montage with daughter and soon-to-be big sis, Blue Ivy.

See below:

