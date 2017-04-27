*Fox News anchor Kelly Wright has joined the growing harassment and discrimination suit against the network.

Wright, a black reporter and anchor who has been with Fox News since 2003, claims that he “has been effectively sidelined and asked to perform the role of a “Jim Crow” — the racist caricature of a Black entertainer,” Tom Kludt reported for the CNNMoney.

His allegations involve, among others, recently fired Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and current network co-president Bill Shine.

The suit claims that Wright was shunned from O’Reilly’s now-canceled program, ‘The O’Reilly Factor,’ and that Shine demonstrates an obsession with race when it comes to discussions with Mr. Wright, including regularly asking him, “how do Black people react to you” and “how do you think White viewers look at you?”

In one alleged example, Wright claims the network refused his efforts to show positive stories about the Black community on the ‘Factor’ because, according to the complaint, “it showed Blacks in “too positive” a light.”

Wright is one of 13 plaintiffs, all people of color who are either current or former Fox News employees, to sue the network in the last month charging racial discrimination. The Lawsuit against the cable network was filed by payroll manager Tichaona Brown and payroll coordinator Tabrese Wright.

“The original lawsuit alleged that Fox News’ longtime comptroller, Judy Slater, subjected members of Fox’s payroll staff to racial insults for years,” Gabriel Sherman reported for New York magazine.

Slater is also accused of demanding that black female employees hold ‘arm wrestling matches’ with white female employees in her office.

In a letter to the network’s lawyers obtained by New York, the attorneys state, “Forcing a black woman employee to “fight” for the amusement and pleasure of her white superiors is horrifying. This highly offensive and humiliating act is reminiscent of Jim Crow era battle royals.”

The lawyers also argue that Fox’s accounting director, Tammy Efinger, bragged about wanting to ‘fight’ a black employee.