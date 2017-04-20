*We TV has a first look at tonight’s new episode of “Braxton Family Values,” featuring a nervous Tamar preparing to play her mother Evelyn a very personal song she wrote about both of her parents… “and their situation.”

The track, which will appear on Tamar’s upcoming album, touches on Evelyn’s divorce from Michael Braxton, Sr. after he cheated on her…with the woman he’s eventually married.

“I’m super nervous to play the song for my mom because it’s gonna bring up a lot of old feelings about infidelity, because she ain’t never wanted to talk about it. But the only way to heal is to talk about it and move on,” Tamar tells her husband Vince in the clip.

Also on the episode, titled “Exes and Oh’s!” the sister confront Trina when they hear concerning rumors before her Pop Up Bar Chix event.

The entire episode airs tonight (April 20) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.

Watch the teaser below: