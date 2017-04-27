*An uplifting and inspirational look at life through the eyes of man’s best friend warms hearts this spring when A Dog’s Purpose is available on Digital HD now and arriving on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand on May 2, 2017, from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

An empathetic and relatable drama, this sentimental film takes viewers on a powerful journey to experience the relationship between dogs and their owner – to love, protect, comfort and always find a way back home. A Dog’s Purpose on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD includes deleted scenes, outtakes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and more!

“The Game’s” Pooch Hall plays Al in the family movie. In the above exclusive clip for EURweb, he and his wife are going through old photos reflecting on when she had him in the friend zone and cringing over their fashion faux pas of the past.

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Purpose, from director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad – Frozen, Angry Birds) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

A narrative with “genuine heart, humor and a real message of love” (Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer), the family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, The Longest Ride), KJ Apa (“Riverdale”), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster), Juliet Rylance (Sinister, “The Knick”), Luke Kirby (“The Astronaut Wives Club”), Peggy Lipton (When in Rome, Twin Peaks), Pooch Hall (“The Game,” “Ray Donovan”) and Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven, The Rookie).

READ RELATED STORY: POOCH HALL’S DAUGHTER WITH CEREBRAL PALSY GRADUATES FROM HIGH SCHOOL

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM AND DVD

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

Lights, Camera, Woof! – A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. A Writer’s Purpose – Learn the story behind W. Bruce Cameron’s beloved best-selling novel.

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

Digital HD with UltraViolet™ lets you watch movies anywhere, on any device. Users can instantly stream or download movies to watch on iPad®, iPhone®, Android™, smart TVs, connected Blu-ray™ players, game consoles and more.