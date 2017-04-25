*Former “Saturday Night Live” colleagues Chris Rock and Adam Sandler will reteam for “The Week Of,” a comedy set up at Netflix under Sandler’s multi-project deal. Robert Smigel is set to direct.

The story follows a week of preparation for a wedding in which Sandler’s character’s daughter marries Rock’s character’s son.

Sandler co-wrote the comedy with Smigel, who is best known for playing Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, but also has been collaborating with Sandler since “Saturday Night Live.”

The project, scheduled to shoot on Long Island this summer, is the fourth and final film in Sandler’s exclusive deal with Netflix, a pact that was renewed last month. The latest of those films, “Sandy Wexler,” launched last week, with Netflix saying all three have been among its biggest releases, though the service doesn’t provide specific viewership breakdowns.

“Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are cornerstones of the Netflix comedy family and we are over the moon about these two legends reuniting to give our members worldwide a healthy dose of the hilarity that they have been creating together for years,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in confirming the deal for Deadline. “Similar in the romantic comedy tone of Sandler’s most recent film Sandy Wexler, this film will be the perfect vehicle for Sandler and Rock and their millions of fans around the world.”