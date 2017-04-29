*We are happy to report that singer/dancer Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson are now the proud parents of a baby girl named Sienna Princess Wilson.

Ciara, 31, took to social media to announce that Miss Sienna was born on Friday, April 28.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. no matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz,” she captioned her message on Instagram.

In an interview back in February, Wilson, 28, was coy about the then future baby’s name. All he would say is that it would be a “cool” name.

“A little bit of both. I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it’s gonna be cool,” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told Extra.

Even though Sienna will be Russell’s first child, Ciara is mother to two-year-old son Future Zahir with her former lover, rapper Future.

The couple, who began dating two years ago this spring, were married last July and confirmed Ciara’s pregnancy in October. Interestingly, they also made news for their avowed celibacy prior to marriage.