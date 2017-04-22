*Grab your family and come on down to the Grammy Museum (in Downtown LA at LA Live) to experience a once in a life time exhibit: The Miracles!

The first group out of Motown is celebrating 60 years of history with Claudette Robinson at the helm of a wonderful display of memorabilia.

From their famous performance attire, down to little known secret fun facts about the group’s small beginnings. She mentions a few in the video below. Watch below.

The Grammy Museum highlights only the best and most talented musical icons, so it’s no wonder why this exhibit was selected to run for a year. That means, you need to buy your ticket now before they run out and experience the history of Motown’s first artists. The display runs through May 1, 2017.

Claudette Robinson made a special appearance and sat down with me to discuss her journey. She’s more than Smokey Robinson’s ex-wife. She is the First Lady of Motown! Most of the memorabilia are part of her personal collection. She is currently working on a book and a documentary.

During our interview I asked her about seeing The Miracles on the big screen. She smiled and exclaimed:

“That would be wonderful! The Temptations are the only group to be highlighted on screen.”

As her bright smile shines, she could not stop talking about her fans and how they made it possible for The Miracles to continue their legacy.

Robinson will not only be displayed at the Grammy Museum, but she will also be available live in person, at Los Angeles City Hall on Friday, May 19th at 9am. Claudette will receive honors as the First Lady of Motown. For more information about the special recognition, please call 213-473-3231.

Information about the Grammy exhibit may be found on their website. Exhibits runs through May 1, 2017.

For MORE on Claudette Robinson, visit her website: www.claudetterobinson.com/

About our associate: LaCora Stephens is a journalist, talk show host and producer. Contact her at www.LaCoraStephens.com