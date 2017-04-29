*Here’s more proof we’re living in a whole different time.

In Cleveland, police are looking for a woman who decided that a barber was taking too long to cut her son’s hair, so she took a pistol from her purse to make her point, according to the police report.

We’re just now hearing about it, but the incident happened on April 14 at The AllState Barber College and was caught on tape as you see above.

A witness confirms the woman was upset with how long it was taking for one of the student barbers to cut her 7-year-old son’s hair. After a brief disagreement, she grabbed her purse and flashed a black Glock 9 mm pistol.

“For a $6 haircut? You’re doing all this?” barber college instructor Marilyn Medina said, “I was afraid. You never know the intention she had, if she was really going to shoot, if she was really going to do something.”

“I got two clips. I’ll pop you,” she said, according to the report.

Another employee came over to call the woman. At that point, the woman put the gun back into her purse, the report says.

The barber finished the haircut and the woman left with her two children.

Police still don’t know who the woman is and they’re asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police. If captured, the woman is expected to face an aggravated menacing charge.