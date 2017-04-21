*Daivon Reeder, a college student from Detroit, Michigan, decided to celebrate his impending graduation by calling out his stepfather on Twitter for doubting that he would ever get his degree.

Welp, the young man will walk across the stage of Eastern Michigan University this week to receive his degree in criminal justice and military science. In a tweet that has since gone viral, Reeder has some choice words for his hater stepdad.

“My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I’m well….” wrote Reeder, along with a photo of him wearing his graduation outfit and a smile. The tweet has since been shared over 114,000 times.

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I’m well…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

Asked about the overwhelming response to his tweet, Reeder told Buzzfeed he thinks his story is universal.

“I really do appreciate all the support. It makes these last few years worth everything,” he said. “I’m just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds. I guess people can relate to a humble beginning.”

Twitter found lots of interesting, gif’tastic ways to stand up and applaud this young man: