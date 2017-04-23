*In a recent interview with VLAD TV, comedian Lavell Crawford opens up about his gay father and his views on the LGBTQ community wanting “their own bathroom and sh*t.”

Crawford starts off with saying that he sees gay people as just people, but when it comes to equal rights, “It’s still not the norm,” he said.

During his interview, Crawford says, “I touch on gay stuff, but I touch on it the way you’re supposed to touch on it because I don’t look at it like, the gay people, I look at it people having feelings.” Then he says, “No matter how much they’re getting accepted it’s still f*cking weird. Now their trying to get their own bathrooms and sh*t.” Adding, “It’s still not the norm.”

Crawford adds that when his dad came out of the closet, he was afraid a “gay switch” would turn on. He also said he was afraid of the “gay mafia.”

Check out the full interview below.

Meanwhile, after dropping 130 pounds, Crawford’s been hit with a barrage of questions.

“People ask me ‘do you feel better, are you happy, do you think you’re going to go back, will you still be funny?'” he told The Birmingham Times back in March. “If you’re fat, you’re fat; if you’re skinny you’re skinny. In shape people die every day. They fall out right at the gym after having a kale salad.”

Crawford, who is a regular on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, is also on “Comedy’s Most Wanted Tour” line-up.

“It’s an honor to work with Tom Joyner, he’s been doing this for years. He made urban radio syndicated. I grew up listening to him; that’s what’s powerful about it. It’s an honor,” he told The Birmingham Times.