*Good friends and periodic collaborators Dave Chappelle and John Mayer are teaming for a two-night stand in San Francisco titled, “Controlled Danger.”

The combination comedy and music set will take place April 28 and 29 at the Fillmore, and a very strict cell phone ban will be enacted at the door.

Per the show’s event page on the Fillmore’s website:

“This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. No cameras or recording devices will be allowed. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations. Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.”

San Francisco! Friday and Saturday night at the Fillmore. Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am via https://t.co/4gRPWw0s4R . ⚡️🙏🏼⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LxoVd1EIyj — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) April 27, 2017

The pair’s friendship goes way back – at least to Mayer’s appearance in a “Chappelle’s Show” sketch. More recently, the two have covered Nirvana and paid tribute to Charlie Murphy together during Mayer’s tour stop in the comic’s native Ohio.