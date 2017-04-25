Former MLB player and amateur golfer, Derek Jeter prepares to tee off on the seventh hole during the pro-am ahead of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas on November 30, 2016 in Nassau, Bahamas.

*Derek Jeter has just inched closer to his ultimate post-retirement dream of owning a Major League Baseball team.

The former New York Yankees star and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush lead a group who just won an auction for the Miami Marlins, currently owned by Jeffrey Loria, Bloomberg reported Tuesday afternoon.

The agreement in principle is for $1.3 billion, according to the Miami Herald. Current owner Jeffrey Loria purchased the Marlins for $158 million in 2002.

But the group, which reportedly has more than five investors with Bush as the “control person,” still needs at least 75% of MLB owners to approve the decision for it to become official.

Other bidders included Solamere Capital co-founder Tagg Romney — a group that included Hall of Famer Tom Glavine — and Quogue Capital LLC founder Wayne Rothbaum, according to Bloomberg.





