*Apple Music will have exclusive rights to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ new documentary “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story,” which also features backer Live Nation and will become available to subscribers starting June 25.

The film chronicles Diddy and his record label’s precipitous rise in the mid-90s as well as the trials and tribulations he faced in putting together last year’s 20th anniversary Bad Boy reunion shows in two weeks time and with artists who hadn’t performed in years.

According to Billboard, “the death of Notorious B.I.G. (aka Christopher Wallace) hangs over the entire film and shaped the Bad Boy family like nothing else. There’s an incredibly poignant scene where Diddy calls Biggie’s mom Violetta just to check in, like he would his own mother.”

“I knew this was a story that should be shared with the world,” Diddy said in a statement “Heather Parry and Live Nation Productions, and director Daniel Kaufman, helped create this very special documentary. Now I’m blessed to also be working with Apple to showcase the film and share Bad Boy’s history and impact with fans. The support Live Nation, Apple and everyone on the team has given to this project is a true testament to the Bad Boy legacy.”

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” makes its premiere tonight at the TriBeCa Film Festival.