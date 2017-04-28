*A new documentary about legendary singer Dionne Warwick is in the works with David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment launching sales on the project in Cannes next month, reports Deadline.com.

“Don’t Make Me Over,” co-directed and co-produced by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner and written by Wooley, offers a peek into the life of one of the most famous, albeit reclusive entertainers of the last six decades.

Mister Smith will screen select footage from the film to international buyers this year at Cannes, according to Deadline.

“Don’t Make Me Over” follows Warwick’s rise from gospel choirs to international superstardom and includes stories relayed by an all-star cast, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, Smokey Robinson and more.

Some of her most popular hits such as “Walk on By,” “Do You Know The Way to San Jose” and “I Say A Little Prayer” are featured in the film.

“While the world knows her many hits, Dionne has quietly guarded her astonishing, inspiring personal journey,” said Heilbroner. “We are both honored and thrilled to bring this great artist’s life and legacy to the screen.”

Wooley added: “This has been a passion project of mine. I’m elated to see it become a reality.”