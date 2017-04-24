

*Here’s some news we’re not happy to be sharing.

It seems actor and activist Jesse Williams is about to be a an unmarried man again as he has filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Aryn Drakelee-Williams who is a real estate broker.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Williams filed this month due to “irreconcilable differences.”

A source added, “They’re trying to keep their split top secret and away from the public. They’ve actually been separated for awhile now.”

This shocking bit of info comes straight out of the “Who Knew?!” department. Jesse and Aryn’s relationship began 5 years before they married

In a 2009 interview he said:

“I was a teacher when I met her, so she’s been with me through all the different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin.”

They have two kids together, son, Maceo, and daughter, Sadie.

More information on the Williams’ split has yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you updated as news surfaces.

OTHER NEWS ON EURweb: FLORIDA TEEN WEARS PROM DRESS HONORING BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

Meanwhile, Jesse Williams was in the news recently for slamming Hollywood for its historic need to whitewash ethic characters.

In a recent interview with Hunger Magazine, the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor spoke about recent controversial castings and noted that ALL WHITE EVERYTHING is totally unnecessary in 2017.

“People thought that they had to whitewash every movie to make people go and see it, but that’s statistically bulls–t. The more diverse a movie is the more money it makes — statistically,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Several recent movies have caused controversy in casting white actors in minority roles, including “Ghost in the Shell,” “The Great Wall,” and “Dr. Strange.”

Politically outspoken Williams is the youngest member of the board of directors at The Advancement Project, a civil rights think tank and advocacy group. During his chat with Hunger, he explains how he found his political voice.

“I dedicated my life to doing (civil rights activism) anyway and now I’ve just added another job to that, which is being on television and in films,” he told Hunger magazine. “I didn’t wake up one day and think, ‘Hey, I’ve got this platform now, what can I do with it?’”

You can get the rest of this EURweb story HERE.