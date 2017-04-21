*Comedians George Lopez and DL Hughley found a lasting way to honor their late friend Charlie Murphy.

The day after his funeral on Wednesday in New Jersey, the comics hit up a tattoo shop in New York City to ink the side of their hands with “Darkness,” the nickname given to Murphy in the 80s by Rick James.

The pair showed off their matching tatts in a pic posted to Lopez’s Instagram, taken right after their appointment at Fun City Tattoo.

“Eternal #Darkness is spreading,” Lopez captioned the image.

Murphy died last week following a battle with leukemia.