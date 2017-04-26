*DMX has cut short his current tour because of an unspecified medical issue, his team tells TMZ.

X was set for a gig in Santa Ana, Calif. on Tuesday, but the venue informed ticket holders the show had been canceled due to a “medical emergency.”

Sources tell TMZ that his Wednesday show in Los Angeles and a Thursday stop in San Diego will also be postponed, and that “several people in DMX’s inner circle have been concerned about his health this week.”

Reports surfaced earlier this week of DMX struggling through his Ruff Ryders reunion show in Brooklyn over the weekend. TMZ reports that the rapper was drinking heavily that night, and his friends are fearing he is in the midst of a relapse.