*The good news is – this is a sexy car! It oozes sex with its sleek, flashy body. The Fiat 124 Spider’s sporty, it handles well and is affordable. The fuel economy is 25 city and 35 highway and it goes from 0-60 in 6.3 seconds, which means it ROCKS!!!

I drove a Spider with a grigio moda meteor grey exterior and a saddle interior with leather trimmed seats.

The bad news is – at 5’10” I found this two-seat droptop a bit claustrophobic. There isn’t a lot of headroom. I couldn’t push the seat back. The storage compartment was actually behind me in the middle of the car. Awkward. It’s low to the ground which hampers the ability to see what’s going on up ahead. Because it’s so low – you feel every bump in the road.

But, it has some get up and go and it looks good doing it. Heads will turn and people will point as you roll down the road. That’s because this car, based on the Mazda MX-5 Miata, has personality. The rear-wheel-drive is offered in three trim levels: Abarth, Classica and Lusso.

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: 1.4-Liter 14 MultiAir Turbo Engine, transmission 6-speed AISIN Automatic RWD Transmission; dual stage front airbags, sual stage front passenger airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, remote proximity keyless entry, rain sensitive windshield wipers, enhanced accident response system, electronic stability control, touring suspension, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, piano black interior accents, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted audio controls, soft touch upper instrumental panel, LED Tall lamps, illuminated entry, 17-inch x 7-inch premium silver aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, premium silver rollbar cover, manual 6-way driver/4-way passenger seat and convertible roof with acoustic headliner.

MSRP: $31,335

FUEL ECONOMY: 25/36

THE DRIVE: Cool!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, LA Stage Times, LA Watts Times, The Compton Herald, Black Meetings and Tourism, Los Angeles Sentinel, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Rhythm & Business, Billboard, Grammy, CYH, BlackVoices.com and more. Contact her via: [email protected]