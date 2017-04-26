*Just as the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system works to install more security cameras on its trains, a group of juveniles decide to make it an opportunity to unite and rob unsuspecting riders. The incident occurred this past Saturday.

According to Yahoo News, spokeswoman Alicia Trost told Business Insider at least seven robberies took place when suspects, who police believe were several dozen juveniles, dashed on and off the train at the Oakland Coliseum station. Some suspects allegedly held the doors while train cars were being robbed, police said.

Even though police say no weapons were used, several people still got hurt. With dozens of juveniles reportedly being suspected, seven robberies seems to be rather minuscule, but it is what police are allegedly reporting. Among the stolen items is a purse and half a dozen cellphones.

